COVID-19 Vaccine Disparity

Population size and eligibility are contributing to why some people in smaller counties are having to wait so long to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Counties calling for answers... as to*why their area is getting fewer doses than others.

New at 5 -- action news now reporter tori apodaca shows us how the state decides how many vaccines to send your way.

People in smaller counties are still waiting on when it will be their turn to get the vaccine.

Kerri schuette with shasta county health explains how counties order vaccines week by week.

Take sot kerri schuette, public information officer at shasta county health and human service agency "we submit our allocation request to the state and then the state sends us the vaccine that we have been approved to receive."

So how does the state decide how many doses are sent to each county?

Take sot kerri schuette "it's based on population and the number of people that are eligible for the vaccine right now."

Reporter standup some people are even having to schedule their vaccine appointment up to a month in advance.

Take sot lorainne johnson, lives in red bluff "we are scheduled for the 30th of march and 30th of april."

And many of these more rural areas only have a few distribution sites.

Take sot rob long, lives in tehama county "they have one over here and one over there, and they don't really go really fast."

Take sot lorainne johnson, lives in red bluff "i am sure it is causing it to take longer for us because we are a small town."

Still others have been able to schedule vaccine appointments easily.

Sot diana domingo, lives in orland well, it was so easy for me.

Tehama and glenn county public health were not available to talk with action news now today.