New hope for cancer recovery

Chico man shares his story of overcoming a stark diagnosis as he gains ground on the battle against lung cancer.

In sutter county.

For most families ...news of a stage 4 cancer diagnosis..

Is crushing.

I know -- because 8 years ago i lost*m* dad to a rare intestinal cancer that doctors didn't know how to treat.

But -- new advances in medicine offer new hope..

And a different approach to fighting some forms of the potentially deadly disease.

You have 6 months to live.

That's what doctors told james hickman at the oncology ward at enloe medical center.

"it wasn't the cancer, or dying.

The only thing that frightened me about the cancer was the ending part..

It seemed like a horrible way to leave your life here," fighting stage 4 lung cancer -- isn't cheap.

But after radiation..

A new hope.

"i wouldn't approach it as a 100% death sentence.

There are always options," <said dr. randolph.

Dr. robert randolph got hickman into a no-cost trial at u.c.

Davis.

"when i found out what this stuff*ca* cost, it was amazing!

That felt pretty good!"

Hickman said.

"this stuff" is "immunotherapy" treatment.

"caner cells express a protein called pl-1 that tell the immune system to 'go away' and not recognize the cancer as something foreign.

These antibodies let down that shield the tumor has and allow the immune system to better attack the cancer," said dr. jonathan wesley riess.

It's more than 5 years since doctors gave hickman an early death sentence.

The treatment shrank tumors in his lungs..

Brain..

And pelvis.

Show scans his doctors weren't surprised at the outcome.

"we have patient who now are doing well years after starting immunotherapies.

.

Some no longer on immunotherapies at all.

That's probably one of the most gratifying things," dr. reiss said.

The, a new battle: hickman had to switch gears..

And keep on living.

He took back his job at the torres shelter, helping butte county's homeless.

"it just seemed to be more fulfilling, i can't explain it.

I definitely wasn't the money (laughs)... i just noticed that i felt better as a person every time i came here... if it wasn't for this place, and my friends outside of this place..

I don't know how far i would have gotten with this disease,"hickman said.

Standup: the treatment didn't stop when hickman got home from the hospital.

But his part was pretty simple.

Nats water filling into glass "now i understand how important a lot of water is , as simple as that may seem," hickman said.

Plus he's added more greens, nats chop chop , protein and fruit nats 'oh thats good' ... and cut back on sugar.

"it sounds easy in principal but it can be hard in the practicality of it: get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet and exercise," said dr. randolph.

"the diet change was a slow shift, not that i had to.

I wanted to.

There were so many people involved in my recovery, how could i not?

> immunotherapy has been in use for about 6 years and is an approved treatment in some forms..

It's still being tested for use in conjunction with other cancer treatments..

Like