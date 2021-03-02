Aaron Rodgers surprises hometown business with COVID-19 Fund

In Chico are among nine businesses that got a surprise call from the NFL superstar and homegrown hero.

New at six -- action news now reporter kristian lopez shares the story of one local business owner who received a surprise call from the nfl superstar and homegrown hero from chico.

### kristian: julie kampfen and her sister jamie own great harvest bread company in chico.

They thought they were meeting with the north valley community foundation over a zoom call to get an update on their application but they received a big, big surprise when aaron rodgers popped up on their screen.

"well hello there."

Is it jamie and julie?

Yes - thank you so much for what you are doing for the community.

This is amazing.

Julie kampfen/co- owner, great harvest bread co.: "i physically felt the gratitude over zoom while talking to him.

I wanna laugh, i wanna cry, i wanna cheer."

For almost a year - kampfen has wondered whether her business would survive the covid-19 pandemic.

Julie kampfen/co- owner, great harvest bread co.: "it's something i think about every night when i go to bed and every morning when i wake up, how am i gonna pay these bills, how am i gonna make payroll?

Are we going to have customers today?"

Great harvest is one of 80 local businesses in butte county getting help from aaron rodger's small business covid 19 relief fund.

Aaron rodgers: "great harvest bread has been a part of the community for a long time, and you are third generation businesses owners in the community which is so important.

Julie kampfen/co- owner, great harvest bread co.: just a huge sense of relief to know maybe we don't have to wake up tomorrow and wonder if we're going to have to shut our doors.

Kristian: kampfen says they have about 30 employees between their three chico locations and one of their biggest goals during all of this was to not have to lay anyone off and so far they have been able to achieve that.

Reporting in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Rodgers is helping 80 local businesses.

He notified nine of the business owners himself along with north valley community foundation president and ceo alexa benson-valavanis through video calls.

