Housing activists call to 'cancel rent' in New York

Housing activists delivered a letter to New York senator Brian Kavanagh demanding to cancel rent on Monday, March 1.

The letter was left on the door, similar to the way in which eviction notices are delivered.

The bill they are looking to push would cancel rent for all tenants, mortgage relief for homeowners and relief for small landlords.

Relief for corporate landlords are not in the cards.

As the march continued through Brooklyn, rapper Paperboy Prince, a candidate for mayor in New York City, joined in attendance.

The final stop of the demonstration was at senator Chuck Schumer's house in Prospect Park.