COVID-19 1 Year Later: What's Next For Long-Haulers?

Some people are still dealing with long-term effects from coronavirus even though the virus has left their bodies.
CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Some people are still dealing with long-term effects from coronavirus even though the virus has left their bodies.
CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Just 45 days left to go as the clock ticks down to the April 15th deadline to file your 2020 tax returns.
COVID long haulers suffer the effects of the disease long after recovering from the initial illness, in some cases greatly..