Top 10 Craziest Video Game Characters Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:31s 0 shares 2 views
Being mentally stable is NOT what these characters are known for.

For this list, we’re looking at characters who are certifiably insane, whether they’re heroes, villains, or just unforgettable NPCs.

Our countdown includes No-Bark Noonan from “Fallout: New Vegas” (2010), Seth Briars from “Red Dead Redemption” (2010), Sander Cohen from “BioShock” (2007), Psycho Mantis from “Metal Gear Solid” (1998), Trevor Philips from “Grand Theft Auto V” (2013) and more!

