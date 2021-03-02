911 S04E08 Breaking Point

9-1-1 4x08 "Breaking Point" Season 4 Episode 8 Promo trailer (Winter Finale) - The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with her flight's passengers.

Athena discovers that quarantine has pushed a couple to their breaking point.

Meanwhile, Eddie worries Christopher will not accept him dating, Buck reconnects with an old flame and finds himself in the middle of Albert's new relationship and Maddie and Chimney make a big decision about their baby in the all-new “Breaking Point” winter finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 8th on FOX.