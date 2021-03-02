Lafayette Passes Ordinance Banning Smoking on City Owned Property

The Lafayette City Council Unanimously passed an ordinance that would ban smoking on any city property.

Mayor tony rosworski says the parks department passed a resolution that doesn't allow people to smoke in city parks either which is why the city council voted in favor to do the same for city owned property.

He says the ordinance will not allow anyone to smoke on city properties like riehle plaza or the sidewalks that border them.

It's a move the mayor says most people will welcome.

"most people would prefer not to have to walk through smoke when they are using publicly owned city property and we are trying to make sure that happens."

The ordinance doesn't affect any businesses or private propert says he plans on signing the ordiance tomorrow which is when it would go in to affect.

When asked if vaping would also be prohibitted the mayor said he would have to check with the city lawyer to see.