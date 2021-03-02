Former Biloxi Shucker Keston Hiura hits home run at Spring Training

Just two days into Major League Baseball spring training, several players with local ties are already making a splash.

Monday.

- most notably... former biloxi - shucker keston hiura... who - smacked a three-run homer, in - - - - his first spring at- bat... on- sunday.

- he's moving from second base to- first base, in 20-21... and - should- be poised... for his first full- breakout season.- - and sticking with the biloxi- shuckers... really good day - today, for a pair of former - pitchers... starting with - corbin burnes... and his- scoreless inning... - followed by freddy peralta and- his scoreless - inning... with a combined five- strikeouts.

- former shucker tyler heineman..- now with the angles... hit a- two-run blast... while southern- miss alum kirk mc-carty came in- to clean up shane bieber's- mess... recording the final out- of- the second inning... and- finally... harrison - central alum bobby bradley... - absolutely crushed a solo - home run... in the fourth innin- of