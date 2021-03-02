Trine routs Olivet in MIAAA tournament opener

Senior Sophia Kreag (Westfield, Ind./Westfield) came off the bench to score a game and career-high 24 points and tied a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association single-game record with six three-pointers to help lead the Trine University women's basketball team to a 103-31 victory against Olivet (Mich.) College in a first-round game of the MIAA Tournament.

Final stop comes in angola... nation's third ranked trine women with their miaa tournament opener against olivet...thunder rolling when we pick it up in the third... kaylee argyle lines up the three ball... to put trine up 51 points...later in the quarter... alyssa argyle joins the fun... she spots up and drills the wing trey... six points on the night for her... but the offense wasn't done there... this time... it's sam underhill inside for two... 22 points... six boards... in just 19 minutes...but the thunder... not finished yet... turning defense to offense..

That's alyssa argyle with the pilfer and the pair on the other end... nine points for her...trine rolls to the 103-31 victory... they'll host albion wednesday in the tourney semifinals