It’s hard to know what to make of Drew Brees’ off-season thus far, having already reworked the final year of his contract to free up about $24 million in cap space, but then today, Brees is seen working out as if it’s already training camp, pushing a sled down the road and back.

however... according to n- f-l- network's ian rapoport... he- says brees, quote... is not - - - - going to play quarterback for - the saints, this year...- un-quote.

