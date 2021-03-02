G Kishan Reddy takes first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on March 2 took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad.

Reddy, after taking the vaccination waited in the waiting room.

Reddy will take another shot of the vaccination after two weeks.

Many ministers and chief ministers are expected to take vaccination in this phase of vaccination drive.

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.

On March 1, the country has opened immunization for those above 60 years of age and those over 45 who have co-morbidities.