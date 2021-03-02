Mississippi high school semifinal basketball underway in Jackson

Pontotoc girls went into the game a favorite.

They were on fire.

They won 17 games in a row.

Only lost three game all season...then they lost to moss point.

And you know what they say?

Revenge is a dish best served a year later in the same exact game.

Warriors entered tonight's game on 22 game winning streak and they meant business from the tip.

Sky vaughn led the way for the warriors with a game high 14 points.

The real story for pontotoc?

The defense.

Stifling is an understatement.

The warriors only let moss point score 21 points in the game.

That's less than 6 points a quarter.

Sheeeeesh.

Pontotoc won 37 to 21 and ride a now 23 game-winning streak into the 4a finals where they will play choctaw central.

4a boys, itawamba tried to stop raymond from getting to its fifth straight state final.

==== early in the game it was all rangers, keith miller with plenty of space from three point land...buried.

Raymond led by ten at the half.

===== itawamba didn't lie down though, here's cayden prestage from deep, that's good, but the rangers, they had the experience and that gave them the edge in the end, defeating itawamba 55 to 37.

The rangers will face lanier.

The bulldogs outlasted the pontotoc warriors in overtime.

Demaurian edwards hit the game winning three as time expired.

The falcons defeated mcevans this afternoon in class one-a boys action.

Ingomar will defend its 1a title on thursday.

They'll face another local team as biggersville had no problem with mcadams. the last time these two teams met, ingomar entered undefeated in 2020 and biggersville won in overtime, in fact the lions have three of the last four meetings.

The ingomar girls advanced to the championship with a victory this morning over hollandale simmons.

The last time both ingomar teams played in the state finals it was 1999.

For the first time since 2003- 2004 the west lowndes panthers will play for a state championship after defeating biggersville.

Last year they lost in the semifinal game to eventual state champion pine grove.

After leading the whole game, west lowndes lost the lead with a minute to play and it looked like biggersville had all the momentum but the panthers stormed back to win by four earning a spot in the title game on thursday much to the