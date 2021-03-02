Geologists to investigate after rockslide

This week geological - specialists are expected to head to highway 117 in jackson county.

It's to investigate after a rockslide shut down traffic.

That's in flat rock - about 15 miles southeast of stevenson.

We've been following this story since before sunrise this morning.

That's when the slide closed the highway.

One lane has since reopened..

Waay31s sierra phillips talked with crews and people who live nearby about what's next for the road.

People who live nearby tell me highway 117 is a vital roadway if you live up the mountain in flat rock.

Traffic impact heading forward should be minimal -- but there are some changes drivers should expect.

Take a look part of one lane is blocked off and new barriers are some rock was removed from the area in 2018.

After the geologist takes a look - aldot will decide what needs to happen next.

That could mean blasting