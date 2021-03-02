Doctors: Don't shop around for vaccine brands

Main strain was prevalent.

New at ten - as alabama prepares to receive its first shipments of the johnson and johnson vaccine - some in the state are working to educate people about it - and the value of taking any vaccine approved by the f-d-a to fight covid-19.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live outside of huntsville's john hunt park vaccination site with the steps being taken to discourage people from "vaccine shopping."

As one expert we talked to today put it -- we are a "brand" culture.

So, it may feel natural to want to lean toward a pfizer or a johnson and johnson brand.

But those urges should be put to the side when it comes to getting a covid vaccine.

It's the end of another busy day at hazel green pharmacy.

Pharmacist mike powers says they managed to get another 50 people vaccinated on monday for their second shot of the moderna vaccine.

He's eager to learn when they will be able to add the johnson and johnson vaccine to their arsenal.

Mike powers, pharmacist, hazel green pharmacy when we get the johnson and johnson, obviously that will be one shot fits all.

So, that will be a great asset.

But some express a temptation to want to vaccine shop since they have concern regarding the difference between the overall efficacy numbers between johnson and johnson and the other mrna vaccines.

N-i-h pathologist dr. ian moore says those aren't the best numbers to focus on.

Dr. ian moore, pathologist/infe ctious disease researcher, nih the numbers that you need to focus on are the 85 percent protection from severe disease and illness and the 100 percent protection against death.

Those are the numbers you need to focus on because ultimately, you don't want to get sick and you don't want to die.

He also adds that comparing overall efficacy of the moderna and pfizer vaccines against johnson and johnson is a little apples to oranges.

Dr. ian moore, pathologist/infe ctious disease researcher, nih the m-rna vaccines came out when there were a lot fewer variants, if any, circulating.

The johnson and johnson vaccine was tested in the face of a number of these variants.

So, it should be judged in that capacity.

Organizations like "now included" have been workin to educate people on some of these key factors.

Those like co-founder tiffany whitlow stress that the same scientific body -- the fda -- gave emergency use authorization to all three vaccines for a reason.

Tiffany whitlow, co-founder, acclinate it doesn't have to be such an individual decision when trying to determine which one is better for somebody.

We should be able to trust that if it is granted approval, it is safe.

Dr. ian moore, pathologist/infe ctious disease researcher, nih this vaccine process, again, it is so transparent that people are getting to watch it in real time and these are things that you would never have been privy to before, but it's amazing to watch it.

Back in hazel green -- powers says he and others in the pharmacy will continue with moderna for now until they get guidance from the state on when they will get a share of the johnson and johnson vaccine.

Once we receive that, then it will be a booster for everyone just because we can do more vaccines quicker and get that completely through the process.

They also pointed out that since the johnson and johnson vaccine doesn't have the same cold storage requrements -- they can also bring these vaccines to more places, like churches and drive through sites, for better distribution in places that may have not received them before.

Reporting live in huntsville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31