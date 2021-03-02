You can now hop a United flight from MC to Chicago

First day of United Express jet service from Mason City.

Your stormteam 3 forecast is it's been 9 years since jet service last took off from the mason city airport.

Now in 20?

"*21 ?

"* it's making a comeback.

Kimt news three's alex jirgens joins us live now to explain what the united express jet service taking off today means for travelers ?

"* alex?

Xxx george and katie ?

"* this plane right behind me landed (how long ) ago ?

"* and will take of tomorrow morning.

It's been some time planes of this sizendr basis.

Sky west airlines is partnering with united to offer non?

"*stop service to chicago o'hare.

12 flights will be offered per week ?

"* ad will have 50 seats on each jet.

Airport manager david sims says the switch to the new service will make travel more straight forward.xxx "being a united carrier makes it easier service.

You have seamless ticketing, your checked bags will make connections around the world.

It makes it that much easier for people to book their travel and travel around the country."

Sims tells me because united's hub is in chicago ?

"* the amount of non*- stop destinations is greater than at m?

"*s?

"*p ?

"* over destinations versus 120?

"*130.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex jirgens ?

"* kimt thank you alex.

The average price for a round trip ticket to chicago o'hare from mason city is