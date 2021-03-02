11PM KY Flooding 03.01.2021

PARTS OF THE STATE STILL UNDER WATER.. AFTER HEAVY RAIN OVER THE WEEKEND.

After heavy rain over the weekend.

Governor andy beshear declared a state of emegency last night.

According to the governor..

Some areas, got more than six inches of rain.

34 cities and counties, have also declared states of emergency... the national guard has been activated and emergency shelters are open.

According to the state, over the weekend....there were water rescues in at least 42 counties.

The director of kentucky's division of emergency management..

Says the weekend rain, was historic.

8:56 "on this occasion we have set records.

We've set records for the number of counties involved, we've set records for the level of prescipitation, the amount of rain fall in a short perioud of