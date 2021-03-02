11pm Breonna's Law in Lexington 03.01.2021

A PROPOSED BREONNA'S LAW ELIMINATING NO KNOCK SEARCH WARRANTS COULD SOON GO INTO EFFECT SOON IN LEXINGTON.

What would a breonna taylor law eliminating no- knock search warrants and increasing police accountability look like in lexington?

That question was at the center of a virtual town hall put on tonight by kentuckians for the commonwealth, mission behind bars and beyond and the lex-stand for breonna's law coalition.

It was noted that a statewide breonna's law was pre-filed last august by democratic representative attica scott of louisville...who is black.

That measure...house bill 21...hasn't been heard yet in this legislative session...while a similar bill that doesn't go as far and does not have taylor's name attached to it...was filed by senate president robert stivers...who is white...and it has already passed the senate and is now over in the house.

It was also said for real change to come...there must be legislation and transformation that won't come easy.

"we need to keep pushing, keep working and keep calling for radical change, like that's what the end of slavery was.

Harriett tubman had a radical imagination.

You think the first time she told somebody about ending slavery or escaping they was like, okay cool, let's go...no!

They was like girl, you gonna get us beat, you know what i'm saying?

Some people probably tried to tell on her and everything else, but we have to keep moving.

We have to have the social stamina to keep up with this fight."

The city of louisville has already banned no- knock warrants.

Last june lexington's mayor issued a moratorium on the use of no- knock warrants unless it's a life- or-death situation...the push continues to pass a law here banning them.