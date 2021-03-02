Byron vs. Lourdes highlights

The Bears are getting primed for the postseason.

"(?

?

"* it's march so let the madness begin ?

"* right?

One team that has potential to make some noise in the postseason is the byron bears.

They made the short trip to rochester to take on lourdes tonight.

We'll start in the first half ?

"* jake braaten finds easton hulke on the backdoor ?

"* he squares up and gets the finish.

Then it's braaten again ?

"* taking it by himself the time ?

"* behind the back to the rack for the and?

"*one.

Later in the half *- it's ahjany lee with the three ?

"* look at that.

Lourdes would get its scoring chances as well ?

"* peyton dunham with the layin.

But byron runs away with it ?

"*