Top Six at 6:00 - March 1, 2021

It's the best plays from the week of Feb.
22 to Feb.
28 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!
John stevens already a goal to hisnae night.
One-timer off the nice back door feed from tanner kaspick.
Comets used a five- goal third period to win thisond and notre dame boys basketball.
Spartans doing a great job picking apart the press - will trela gets the pass from kyle korrie in stride for the lay-in.
Great ball movement.
We'll be back here.
--- 4 - jugglers and spartans battle on the girls side - check out the handles by zavia jaime.
Double crossover - one between the legs and drives right to the hoop.
Silky smooth.
N-h won this one 79-53.
--- 3 - utica college women's ice hockey hostingazare.
The goln eagles were buzzing all game - but check out angela hawthorne...the pioneers freshman netminder - going side-to-side to stonewall the back door attempt and then scrambles to keep it out.
Great stops.
U-c would fall though 3-0.
--- 2 - back to notre da me - new hartford boys.
Jugglers with a beauty.
Ethan butler - javar thompson - levi spina...bucket and the foul.
Gorgeous tic-tac-toe.
Jugglers won a thriller 55-53.
--- 1 - v-v-s at holland patent boys.
Golden knights in control - but check out james wheeler the fourth.
End-to-end - the spin - the finish right out of said spin.
Let's slow that down to admire.
Not an easy play - he made it look easy...this was h-p's night though as holland patent wins 81-56.
