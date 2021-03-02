3-1-21 SCORES: Waterville tops Westmoreland, Holland Patent slides past Clinton to earn first wins

Highlights and scores from Monday, March 1, 2021.

Tonight - a couple of local girls basketball games on tap in the center stateconference.

- the indians getting their year underway hosting 1-1 westmoreland tonight.

--- second quarter here - tied at six.

Fast break - indians.

Megan wittenbeck - hits eleonore collins in stride with the nice feed.

Collins buries it.

Waterville up two - 8-6.

--- just over two minutes later - it's a four-point indians lead.

Wittenbeck again with the court vision - this time finding natalee collins inside for the bucket.

Waterville with a 6-0 run to start the frame.

--- westmo - looking to halt the momentum -ln ella mcgregor and madalynne enos - mcgregor drills it just inside the arc for two.

Enos with the assist there - she lead the bulldogs with 15 points though.

--- westmoreland pulls within four-n to the lead.

Laney hinman - to the paint - puts it up...and the three point play there as she fights through contact... Waterville able to pull away there and go on to a 20-point 52-32 season opening win.

In clinton - it's the warriors opening their season hosting the 0-2 holland patent golden knights.

--- h-p held an 18 point lead in the third quarter.

Warriors' gianna trunfio - using the screen - stops and pops from mid- range...good.

First field goal of the half for clinton.

--- nearly midway through the frame - 28-12 knights.

Anna healey - the look inside - quick shot from terralyn mclaughlin.

Holland patent back up 18.

--- later in the quarter - knights trying to transition - chloe hynes hounding the ball - forces the turnover - trunfio gets it and puts it up off balance - bouncing it home.

Trying to will her team back in it.

--- but h-p shooting well in the latter half of the third.

On the field hockey field - they call her hanna score- again...well that works on the court as well.

Hanna corrigan corner three.

Knights up 19.

--- closing seconds - corrigan finds healey who connects from deep just before the buzzer..

Elsewhere - on the boys side - westmoreland tops waterville 78-

--- cooperstown edges oneonta 62-57 in a game that went down to the wire.

Spencer lewis had 18 for the Hawkeyes. Morrisville-eaton takes care of stockbridge valley 74-45.

Logan hosler 25 points for the warriors.

Notre dame 65-49

(((change))) boys ice hockey - whitesboro blanks clinton 4-0.

On senior night - upperclassman jimmy kraeger had a goal and an assist - noah scraton two assists to notch his 100th career point.

Junior johnny welch also had a goal and a helper.

