3-1-21 SCORES: Waterville tops Westmoreland, Holland Patent slides past Clinton to earn first wins
Tonight - a couple of local girls basketball games on tap in the center stateconference.
- the indians getting their year underway hosting 1-1 westmoreland tonight.
--- second quarter here - tied at six.
Fast break - indians.
Megan wittenbeck - hits eleonore collins in stride with the nice feed.
Collins buries it.
Waterville up two - 8-6.
--- just over two minutes later - it's a four-point indians lead.
Wittenbeck again with the court vision - this time finding natalee collins inside for the bucket.
Waterville with a 6-0 run to start the frame.
--- westmo - looking to halt the momentum -ln ella mcgregor and madalynne enos - mcgregor drills it just inside the arc for two.
Enos with the assist there - she lead the bulldogs with 15 points though.
--- westmoreland pulls within four-n to the lead.
Laney hinman - to the paint - puts it up...andthee three point play there as she fights through contact... ((score)) ...watervillableto bum there and go on to a 20-point 52-32 season opening win.
In clinton - it's the warriors opening their season hosting the 0-2 holland patent golden knights.
--- h-p held an 18 point lead in the third quarter.
Warriors' gianna trunfio - using the screen - stops and pops from mid- range...good.
First field goal of the half for clinton.
--- nearly midway through the frame - 28-12 knights.
Anna healey - the look inside - quick shot from terralyn mclaughlin.
Holland patent back up 18.
--- later in the quarter - knights trying to transition - chloe hynes hounding the ball - forces the turnover - trunfio gets it and puts it up off balance - bouncing it home.
Trying to will her team back in it.
--- but h-p shooting well in the latter half of the third.
On the field hockey field - they call her hanna score- again...well that works on the court as well.
Hanna corrigan corner three.
Knights up 19.
--- closing seconds - corrigan finds healey who connects from deep just before the buzzer..
(((score))) ...holland patenpic.
(((scores))) elsewhere - on the boys side - westmoreland tops waterville 78-.
Kylelagasse bulldogs.
--- cooperstown edges oneonta 62-57 in a game that went down to the wire.
Spencer lewis had 18 for thehaw) morrisville-eaton takes care of stockbridge valley 74-45.
Logan hosler 25 points for the warriors.
--- notre dame 65-49od jaden mason each with 17.
(((change))) boys ice hockey - whitesboro blanks clinton 4-0.
On senior night - upperclassman jimmy kraeger had a goal and an assist - noah scraton two assists to notch his 100th career point.
Junior johnny welch also had a goal and a helper.
The syracuse men's basketball team has just two gaseft ints