The city of Lafayette passes ordinance that would allow downtown businesses to create outdoor dining

The city of Lafayette is hoping to create more outdoor dining opportunities for restaurants downtown.

Due to covid-19 more restaurants are looking for options to offer outdoor seating.

At tonights city council meeting an ordi that would allow resturaunts to use parking lanes for parklets and streateries in the city of lafayette.

The program would require eating establishments to apply for a space and then go to the parking commission to be approved as well as the city engineer.

Lafayette mayor tony roswarski says..

This would help local restaurants to have some extra capacity.

"i support it i think it's a good i it a chance to see if it works, if it doesn't work out like we are hoping we don't have to make it perminant but i think it's a good idea a lot of larger cities to this a lot."

Businesses would only be allowed to provide the outdoor dining option from april1st through november