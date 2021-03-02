Paparazzi snap Juhi, Aamir, Varun

Bollywood actors were snapped in and around Mumbai.

Juhi Chawla, Rakul Preet and Shaan were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Juhi was looking every beautiful in the white suit with minimum floral print.

'Yaariyan' fame Rakul Preet Singh paired a blue-white jogger with white crop top.

Handsome hunk Varun Dhawan was spotted at Sajid Nadiadwala Office in Andheri.

Actor has a series of movies in pipeline including 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Rannbhoomi.'

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan was snapped outside a salon in Bandra.

Actor will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is likely to hit the cinemas by the end of the year.

Paparazzi spotted Vicky Kaushal post his gym session in Andheri.

Actor will be next seen in sci-fi film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', directed by Aditya Dhar.

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut was snapped at her office in Bandra.

Kangana has a series of films lined up including Aparajita Ayodhya, Tejas, Thalaivi.