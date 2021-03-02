Cast of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' lands in Mumbai after Manali shoot

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen at Maddock Films Office in Khar.

Janhvi looked stunning as she donned a dark blue long dress.

Janhvi's upcoming movie 'Roohi' will hit the big screens on March 11.

Actor and Producer, Kashmera Shah was snapped by shutterbugs at Andheri's Laxmi Industrial.

Shah was last seen during her short stint in Bigg Boss 14.

Aparshakti Khurana was spotted at Mumbai Airport.

Aparshakti's airport look was oversized and comfy.

Cast of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' landed in Mumbai after their Manali shoot.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were snapped by paparazzi at the airport.

Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kiara will be also seen in 'Shershaah' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Kartik Aaryan grasped the public attention as fans rushed to get clicked with him.

Though 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the much awaited movie, but Kartik has various other projects lined up which include 'Dostana 2', 'Dhamaka', 'Luka Chuppi 2'.