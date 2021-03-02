Understanding the fragility of the 2021 spring sports season

High school student-athletes are incredibly thankful and excited to be back playing sports again, but they're also learning how quickly it can all be taken away.

It's a harsh reminder of the reality we live in-- but the eagles are taking it in stride.

One thing we've learned about life in the last year is its hidden fragility.

Nothing is ever a guarantee.

And vince lombardi once said that football is like life-- requiring perseverance, hard work and sacrifice.

And like life in a pandemic-- this spring football season is inherently fragile.

Eagle point high school getting some first hand experience before they've even played their first game.

Late sunday night-- roseburg public schools announcing all football practices and games for the week have been canceled because of a positive covid case.

For now-- the eagles are left without an opponent for friday night.

But it's a reality they've prepared for.

Erik johnson says, "players know, be flexible.

I don't know what's going to happen from day to day or week to week, like just be flexible and if something happens, you know, adversity, we'll figure it out.

We're just going to control what we can and practice and anyway we can get on the field we'll take it."

Even just being on the field to practice is a welcome change for the players who've spent almost the last year and a half without pads or a helmet.

Lucas meerten says, "honestly it's just having fun out here.

Making bonds with my brothers out here it's always fun at practice just having a good time whether or not we get the game or not.

Like next week's not always promised so make what we have good."

And that's the outlook football teams will have to have this spring.

Nothing is ever promised-- a lesson student-athletes around the country have unfortunately learned in the last year.

But just because something isn't promised... doesn't mean you can't have hope.

A belief that no matter what life