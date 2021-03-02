Molestation accused kill girl's father in UP's Hathras, two held

Amrish Sharma, a resident of Hathras, was shot dead by another man against whom he had filed a case in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter, at a village in Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against four accused, two of whom have been arrested.

The police reached the incident spot and an investigation was carried out on Monday.

According to police, teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused and further investigation is underway.