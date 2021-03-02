India will operationalize 23 waterways by 2030, informs PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Maritime India Summit 2021 announced that India will operationalize 23 waterways by 2030.

"Our government is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before.

Domestic waterways are found to be cost effective and environment friendly way for transporting freight," said PM Modi.

PM further said that India has 189 lighthouses across its vast coastline.

"We have drawn up a program for developing tourism in the land adjacent to 78 lighthouses," he further informed.