Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi: Devotees gather outside Lord Ganesha temple in Pune

Devotees flocked to lord Ganesha temple on the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on March 2.

Priests performed special aarti on the special occasion.

Entering into temple is restricted for the devotees amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The devotees of Lord Ganesha observe the monthly vrat on the Chaturthi and break their fast after sighting the Moon.

This vrat is observed twelve times a year.