Maritime India Summit 2021: PM Modi invites world to be part of India's growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Maritime India Summit 2021' on March 02.

Through the summit, PM Modi invited the world to come to India and be a part of country's growth.

PM Modi further said that India has been a natural leader in this sector.

"Our nation has a rich maritime history.

Civilizations flourish on our coast for thousands of years, our ports have been important trading centres," he added.

Talking about the summit, PM Modi said, "The summit brings together many stakeholders relating to this sector.

I am sure together we will achieve great success in boosting Maritime economy."