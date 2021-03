Health Minister Harsh Vardhan takes first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on March 02 took first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

He was accompanied by his wife.

The health minister will take second dose of the vaccine after few weeks.

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.

On March 1, the country has began the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and those over 45 years of age with specific comorbidities.