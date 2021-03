PM Modi inaugurates Maritime India Summit 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Maritime India Summit 2021' via video conferencing on March 02.

3-day summit is being organized by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

During the summit, PM Modi released the e-book 'Maritime India Vision 2030.'

Summit aims to bring together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will also play a leading role in furthering the growth of India's maritime economy.