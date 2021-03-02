Army's Super 30: Under-privileged students in JandK get free assistance to crack entrance exams

Of the many initiatives taken up by the Indian Army to improve the quality of life in Kashmir Valley, Kashmir Super 30 coaching education project is one major highlight.

Under this project, Medical, Engineering, NEET aspirants, who are not financially sound, get required guidance and support to crack the entrance exams. Executed by National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO), Indian Army oversees the overall administration and logistics.

After multiple written exams and screenings, only 30 students get selected from JandK for this programme.

These students get trained for 12 months before they sit in the entrance exams. It not just provides an equal opportunity to the under-privileged but also reinvigorate the process of peace, progress and stability in the Union Territory.