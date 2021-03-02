'My heart melted': Kitten's adorable reaction when photo of his mum pops up on laptop

This 3-year-old kitten had an adorable reaction when he accidentally triggered a photo of his mum to appear on a laptop.

Arlo the kitten from New York City was being filmed playing on the keyboard of a laptop when a photo of his mum appeared on the screen and instantly caught his attention.

The kitten then playfully rolls over and begins to stroke the photo of his mum on the laptop screen.

The filmer told Newsflare: "He accidentally triggered a photo of his mother to pop up on the screen.

He seems to remember and miss her!

"When I saw this, my heart absolutely melted." The filmer explained: "She [the mum] is owned by another person in a different state.

"I haven’t kept up with the cat recently, but in 2018 she was doing well.

Arlo was adopted once he was old enough to do so.

"He very clearly recognized and reacted to seeing a picture of his mother on the screen, and afterwards he would make it a point to sleep on my laptop as though he were cuddling up next to her.

"It was definitely bittersweet, but also adorable." This footage was filmed in October 2018.