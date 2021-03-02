A skilful artist cut tourists’ portraits out of paper in just a matter of minutes in southwestern China.
Skilful Chinese artist cuts tourists’ portraits out of paper in just a few minutes
The impressive video, filmed in the city of Anshun in Guizhou Province on February 23, shows a 56-year-old man named Li Yuanhai using a pair of scissors to cut tourists’s portraits out of a piece of paper.
Li learnt this technique from his father when he was a child and he is the fifth-generation inheritor of the skill.
It only takes several minutes for him to finish a portrait.
The video was provided by local media with permission.