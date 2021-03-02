Skip to main content
Japanese toddler tirelessly battles to stay awake to finish his meal

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:18s 0 shares 1 views
This toddler in Yokohama, Japan, battled against the urge to sleep so he could finish his meal.

Footage filmed by @marinamari_na shows the boy's head sway back and forth as he repeatedly drifts in and out of sleep all while continuing to eat his food.

This video was filmed in November 2019.

