Gal Gadot announces pregnancy with a cute family picture | Oneindia News

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Yaron Varsano a few hours after she made an appearance at the Golden Globes.

She made the announcement by posting a cute family picture on instagram with her husband and their two daughters lying in bed, smiling widely and all holding her baby bump.

#GalGadot #WonderWoman #JusticeLeague