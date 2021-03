Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside Petroleum Ministry

Youth Congress' Delhi wing on March 2 staged protest outside Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas over the fuel price hike.

The workers of Youth Congress demanded Centre Government to reduce the prices.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.47.

In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.60.

Recently, petrol price touched Rs 100 mark in some places of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.