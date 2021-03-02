People who can afford should pay for COVID-19 vaccine, requests Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on March 02 took first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

After taking the vaccine, he urged people, who are above 60 years of age to take the shot of the vaccine and also requested those who can afford should pay the price of vaccine at a private hospital.

"We've been administered Covaxin.

This vaccine will work as 'Sanjeevani'.

Hanuman Ji crossed India to get it, but this 'Sanjeevani' is available at your nearby pvt and govt facility.

We've paid Rs 250 for it, those who can afford it should pay for it," he said.