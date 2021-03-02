Watch: A dip into Deepika Padukone's 'daily routine', actor shares video

Deepika Padukone gave her Insta-fam a sneak peek into her ‘daily routine’ in her new post.

The video began with the Padmavat actor walking on the streets of Mumbai.

The 2-minute long video clip also featured a montage of Deepika at different shoots.

Deepika has been sharing vlog-style videos on Instagram after purging account on New Year.

Deepika's earlier posts include fun dance clips, a bake-off with her childhood friend, etc.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a number of projects in the pipeline.

Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.

The sports drama was recently given a new release date of June 4 after multiple delays.

Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s domestic noir and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

Deepika is presently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.