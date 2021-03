Minister plays down prospect of Budget tax rises

Kwasi Kwarteng has played down the prospect of big tax increases to start reducing the deficit in the public finances in this week's Budget.

The business secretary said that economic growth was "absolutely necessary" to reduce the budget deficit and "the chancellor was very focussed on that".

Report by Blairm.

