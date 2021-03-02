Ash cloud fills the sky over villages after Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupts

The Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupted on Tuesdau (March 2).

Footage shows clouds of ash soaring from the volcano eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra.

Geologists said that Mount Sinabung spewed volcanic ash to a height of up to 4,500 meters.

The eruptions happened 13 times starting at 6:42 am and continuing until 8:08 am.

Karo Natanail Warinangin, Chief Executive of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) said ash rains hit three sub-districts, Tiga Nderket, Kuta Buluh, and Tiga Binanga.