UK woman runs for the first time since becoming paralysed

This woman from London managed to run for the first time since becoming paralysed from the waist down, with the help of her personal trainer.

This woman from London managed to run for the first time since becoming paralysed from the waist down, with the help of her personal trainer.

The clip, filmed in September, shows Riona Kelly running for the first time since 2015 when she had a spinal stroke, leaving her paralysed from the waist down.

Riona's personal trainer, Keith Mason, a retired professional rugby player, helped her through her physio and training.

She suffered a spinal stroke in 2015 after falling down the stairs.

She became paralysed from the waist down and lost the use of her legs.

Her doctors told her she would never walk again.

During this time, her husband of 14 years filed for divorce, leaving the mother of four devastated and heartbroken.

But Riona wasn't about to let this stop her.

She put a call out on Facebook for a personal trainer, and this is how she met Keith.

They started training together and eventually fell in love.

This video is from when Riona ran for the first time in five years with the help of a special suit designed to support her weight.

Later in the clip, Riona can be seen standing while riding on an electric scooter.