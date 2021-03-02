Rise in cases of child abuse and neglect

The Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA said they saw a 15% increase in the past year.

Vigo county court appointed special advocate -- or casa says they have seen almost a 15 percent increase in the amount of children they are helping.

at the end of 2020 -- we got a report from the indiana department of child services.

The report said in the year 20-19 -- the number of indiana children who died from neglect or abuse had gone down.

But -- during the pandemic we have told you before some issues are going un reported.

And children could be stuck in a house with their abusers all day.

I spoke with glenna cheeseman she's the director for vigo county casa.

She says they have seen an increase in cases coming across their desks.

She says they are seeing more cases with multiple children -- instead ofjust one child per case.

Which is adding to their numbers and case load.

But she says -- every county across the state is different.

"well i can tell ya, across the state is different.

Pretty much every county is a little different.

We in our county did go up, but other counties went down.

So, i can't talk to the state numbers because they're not available yet, but i know in our county our numbers were up.

2019 we saw a 4% increase.

2020 we had a 15% increase of new children to our program."

Cheeseman says if you want to help you can make a monetary donation.

But she says -- the real help they need is volunteers.

