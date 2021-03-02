Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Saina' release date announced
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce the release date of her new film Saina.

The biopic based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal is slated to release on March 26.

