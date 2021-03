Urvashi Rautela recreates Madhubala's magic in 'Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si'

Actress Urvashi Rautela starrer music video titled 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si' is finally out now.

The song is the recreated version of classic song "Ek Ladki bheegi bhaagi si".

#Urvashirautela #EkLadkiBheegiBhaagiSi