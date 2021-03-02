Flooding impacting families in Wolfe County

The Hazel Green Fire Department reported 15 water rescues Sunday night, ranging from extraction to residents stranded in water.

It was a busy night for emergency crews in Wolfe County.

...and that led to several high water rescues.

Crews were busy in wolfe county...with the hazel green fire department, alone.

Working 15 water rescues.

Abc 36's alex king spoke with one firefighter who helped pull a family out of their car and the mother who's feeling grateful for him.

Harley: "i was scared, very scared."

Harley king... was in the car with her 1- year-old son and three other adults when they attempted to cross low flooding waters... that's when the car got pulled into deeper water and got stuck against a guardrail... leaving them completely trapped.

Harley: "i really didn't know what to do.

All i knew to really do is grab my baby and stand up on that guardrail."

Her warning to other families... if there's any water in front of you... don't attempt to cross.

She says they all felt relieved... once volunteer firefighter eddie stacy saw her cell phone light shining and called for help immediately.

Eddie: "we got a rope and i tied it around myself and then they held the other end and i waded out and got the lady baby and its mommy and i got them back to safety.

Then i went back to get the rest."

Stacy says when he went to get the last adult out of the car... she was seizing.

Luckily... stacy says the wolfe county sheriff lives nearby so he brought his tractor to pull the woman out and he says they are all doing fine.

Eddie: "it's a dangerous situation with this water, even still water, do not try to go through it.

Turn around and go back home or go to a safer place, do not try to go in it.

Turn around and don't drown."

The family lost their car and everything else inside so stacy bought them a brand new car seat and a gofundme has been set up... you can find the link on our website... wtvq.com alex king, abc 36 news.

