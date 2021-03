International Space Station spotted live-streaming a mission in super-rare video as the spacecraft passes in front of moon

The International Space Station was captured on camera in a super-rare photo - as its astronauts prepared for a SPACE WALK.

The spacecraft was illuminated for a fraction of a second as it transitted right over the moon in the early hours of Monday morning.And astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy was amazed to see that the whole structure of the ISS had reoriented as those inside prepared for a space walk outside the station.This video was shot on the 1st March 2021.