Education Bill 3/2/2021

An Education Bill introduced in Frankfort sets tougher standards for young teachers.

Legislature is a step closer to establishing a pilot program to help train young teachers.

A bill approved monday, by the house education committee, would set up the early entry initiative for teachers in their first three years -- and those who teach first grade thru third..

New standards would mirror board certification and focus on english, reading, language arts and math..

The state department of education supports the bill, which still must be funded by the legislature.

Charles miller (d) louisville "i think this is a great bill, this is what we need, we need to be going in this direction.

I am working with a second-grader and i know we need a lot of help.

So these first three grades sure are important.

I think we're going in the right direction and i support this bill 100 percent."

State postsecondary education president dr. aaron thompson says the measure could also set the foundation for high school teachers.