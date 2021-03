The Mount Sinabung eruption in North Sumatra, Indonesia turned the bright morning dark in the surrounding areas as clouds of ash obscured the sun today (March 2).

The Mount Sinabung eruption in North Sumatra, Indonesia turned the bright morning dark in the surrounding areas as clouds of ash obscured the sun today (March 2).

Video from the Tiganderket District in Karo Regency, 5 kilometres from Mount Sinabung, shows volcanic ash raining from the sky and blocking out the sunlight.