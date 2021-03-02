The next steps for the COVID-19 relief bill

One of the main components is a $1,400 stimulus check for Americans.

we're continuing our coverage on the nearly two trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill.

"*19 relief bill.

Negotiations are still being made, but time is of the essence as unemployed americans are depending on benefits that could run out before a decision is made.

The house voted to approve president biden's 1.9 trillion dollar covid?

"*19 relief package aimed at helping millions of americans struggling right now.

There are three main topics included in this package.

That's a 14 hundred dollar stimulus check going out to americans, funds for vaccine distribution and 350 billion dollars in aid to state and local governments.

With the bill heading to the senate that's split 50?

"*50 between democrats and republicans... lawmakers will begin offering some changes to the house's plan and will likely pass a different version.

One of the changes likely to take place, is the proposed 15 dollar minimum wage from president biden.

Our political analyst, rayce hardy, tells me there are several hurdles in the way before coming to a "it's either going to be sadly 51 to 50 in the senate and it's going to go back to the house and it's going to be democrats in the house vote for it, republicans vote no.

We don't get any bipartisanship out of this.

That looks like it might happen.

Hopefully something transpires during this week and we get some bipartisanship,."

Democrats want the covid?

"* 19 relief bil on the president's desk before unemployment benefits expire on march 14th.

Today, president biden will join democrats in their lunch which could be his opportunity to deliver a closing argument of unity.

Senate majority leader chuck schumer could bring the package to